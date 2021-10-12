Saraswat Bank has tied up with Axis Securities to offer its customers investing services through a 3-in-1 account. The facility will integrate savings bank account maintained by the co-operative bank with the demat and trading account offered by Axis Securities, which is a subsidiary of Axis Bank, Saraswat Bank said on Tuesday.

This 3-in-1 account will make it easier for customers to transfer funds quickly, reduce paperwork and provide a comprehensive platform to invest in various investment instruments like stocks, derivatives, currency, commodities, mutual funds and IPO, the bank said in its statement.

Earlier this year, Axis Securities had tied up with Jana Small Finance Bank to offer similar facility to the bank’s customers.

“To grow as a contemporary organization that meets consumer needs with a range of creative banking and financial products, we have decided to partner with Axis Securities, to offer a perfect blend of banking and investing. Our collaboration will broaden and improve Saraswat Bank’s ability to offer integrated financial solutions to a diverse customer base," said Gautam Thakur, chairman, Saraswat Bank.

Saraswat Bank has branches across Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

"We are happy to collaborate with the esteemed Saraswat Bank, which has a strong presence, particularly in the western region of the country, and extend our investment solutions to their customers," said B Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Securities.

“In addition to the excellent banking services, Saraswat Bank customers will now have access to a dynamic range of technology-driven investment products to help them achieve their financial goals seamlessly. This tie-up is another milestone in our journey to make investments simple and accessible to all."

