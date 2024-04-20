Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed today, April 20? Check details here

Bank Holidays in April 2024: All banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) will be open today on April 13, Saturday. Banks in the country are shut every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Only bank branches in Tripura will be shut for the Garia Puja festival today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank holidays on Saturday Banks' branches in Tripura will be shut on April 20 for the Garia Puja festival.

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday: April 27 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank holiday on Sundays April 21

April 28

April bank holidays: In April 2024, banks across India are slated to close for a total of 12 days. The specific closure dates vary by state, aligning with the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, which accounts for factors such as public holidays, regional observances, as well as regular weekends. You can find the roster of bank holidays on the official website of the central bank, accessible at https://www.rbi.org.in/. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank holiday on April 26 in Bengaluru According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, banks in Bengaluru will be closed on election day on April 26. The Lok Sabha Election of 2024 commences on April 19, with results set to be announced on June 4, 2024. The electoral process spans seven phases, scheduled for April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.

Also Read: RBI imposes monetary penalty of ₹ 60.30 lakh on five co-operative banks. Details here What happens when banks are closed? During bank holidays, customers won't be able to conduct transactions such as withdrawals and deposits at bank branches. Nonetheless, banking services remain accessible through online platforms or mobile banking apps.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises holidays into three groups: those designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act, those falling under both the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and closures for Banks' Closing of Accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!