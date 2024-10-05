Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed today, October 5? Check here

Saturday bank holiday: Banks will remain open today, October 5. Usually, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month and are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. October 5 is the first Saturday of the month, making it a regular bank working day.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays, depending on the state of the location. In addition to regional and national festivals, banks are closed on all Sundays across the country.

It is advisable that customers check with their local bank branch for holidays, before making a visit as holidays differ from state to state in India.

Bank holidays in October 2024 According to RBI's list, in October, banks would remain closed for 15 days in addition to the regular Saturdays and Sundays. This month, banks would be shut for two Saturdays, and four Sundays.

Here's a complete list of all the bank holidays for the month of October:

October 1, 2024-General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024. Banks have been closed in Jammu.

October 2- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye- Banks are closed across India.

October 3-Navratra Sthapna- - Banks are closed in Rajasthan.

October10-Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami)—Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, Bengal.

October 12-Dusshera- Banks are closed all states as is the second Saturday of the month.

October 14-Durga Puja/'Dasain'- Banks are closed in Sikkim.

October 16-Lakshmi Puja- Banks are closed in Tripura and Bengal.

October 17-Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati BihuBanks are closed in Karnataka, Assam, Himachal Pradesh.

October 26-Accession Day- Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar

October 31- Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi- Banks would remain closed in most of the states except Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya.