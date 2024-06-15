Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks open on June 15?

Saturday Bank Holiday: Private and public sector banks in India observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, in addition to Sundays. Customers are advised to verify the operational status of their bank branch on specific Saturdays before planning a visit. These holidays are mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts regulations.

June 15 is a working day for banks Contrary to some beliefs, June 15 is not a bank holiday as it falls on the third Saturday of the month. According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while the first, third, and fifth Saturdays remain working days.

Availability of Net and Mobile Banking on Bank Holidays Despite physical bank branches being closed on designated holidays, customers can still perform transactions via internet and mobile banking applications. It is important to note that bank staff will not be available for assistance on these days.

ATM Services on Bank Holidays ATMs will remain operational even when banks are closed, allowing customers to access cash and perform other transactions.

June Bank Holidays List Bank holidays in June vary by state. The following is a list of state-specific bank holidays for June:

June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram for YMA Day and in Odisha for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: Banks will be closed nationwide for Bakri Eid, with the exception of Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.