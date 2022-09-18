Saving private banks: Two men & their mission

The turnaround is in place and the two executives at the helm of both the banks have done well. Yet, many in the industry advise caution. This is not the time to be complacent—the next round of bad loans could be around the corner—because of the stress that businesses faced during the pandemic months and the subsequent repayment holidays of several months announced by the government. It could be a while though before we know how the revised risk practices, put in place by Kumar and Sharma, hold up.