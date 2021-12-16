The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides you with a 3-in-1 account that combines a savings bank account, a Demat account, and an online trading account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience.

So, if you are planning to start investing in stock markets, a Demat and trading account is mandatory. Explore 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility. Get the benefits of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, SBI said.

“Experience the power of 3-in-1! An account that combines Savings Account, Demat Account, and Trading Account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience," SBI said in a tweet.

SBI savings bank account: Documents required

PAN or Form 60

Photograph

One of the Officially Valid Documents (OVD) as under:

Passport

Proof of possession of Aadhar

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Job Card issued by MNREGA

Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address.

SBI Demat & trading account: Documents required

passport size photograph (one)

Pan card copy

Aadhar card copy

One cancelled cheque leaf / Latest Bank statement.

According to SBI, demat account enables converting physical share certificate into electronic balances. Also, it facilitates delivery/receipt of electronic balances consequent to market / off-market trades, further said SBI on its official website.

