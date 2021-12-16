Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  SBI 3-in-1 account: Features, benefits and other details here

SBI 3-in-1 account: Features, benefits and other details here

Explore SBI 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Livemint

SBI 3-in-1 account gives you the benefit of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, the country's top lender said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides you with a 3-in-1 account that combines a savings bank account, a Demat account, and an online trading account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience.

So, if you are planning to start investing in stock markets, a Demat and trading account is mandatory. Explore 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility. Get the benefits of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, SBI said.

“Experience the power of 3-in-1! An account that combines Savings Account, Demat Account, and Trading Account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience," SBI said in a tweet.

 

SBI savings bank account: Documents required

PAN or Form 60

Photograph

One of the Officially Valid Documents (OVD) as under:

Passport

Proof of possession of Aadhar

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Job Card issued by MNREGA

Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address.

SBI Demat & trading account: Documents required

passport size photograph (one)

Pan card copy

Aadhar card copy

One cancelled cheque leaf / Latest Bank statement.

According to SBI, demat account enables converting physical share certificate into electronic balances. Also, it facilitates delivery/receipt of electronic balances consequent to market / off-market trades, further said SBI on its official website.

