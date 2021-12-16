SBI 3-in-1 account: Features, benefits and other details here

SBI 3-in-1 account: Features, benefits and other details here1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
SBI 3-in-1 account gives you the benefit of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, the country's top lender said
The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides you with a 3-in-1 account that combines a savings bank account, a Demat account, and an online trading account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience.
So, if you are planning to start investing in stock markets, a Demat and trading account is mandatory. Explore 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility. Get the benefits of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, SBI said.
“Experience the power of 3-in-1! An account that combines Savings Account, Demat Account, and Trading Account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience," SBI said in a tweet.
SBI savings bank account: Documents required
PAN or Form 60
One of the Officially Valid Documents (OVD) as under:
Passport
Proof of possession of Aadhar
Driving License
Voter ID Card
Job Card issued by MNREGA
Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address.
SBI Demat & trading account: Documents required
passport size photograph (one)
Pan card copy
Aadhar card copy
One cancelled cheque leaf / Latest Bank statement.
According to SBI, demat account enables converting physical share certificate into electronic balances. Also, it facilitates delivery/receipt of electronic balances consequent to market / off-market trades, further said SBI on its official website.
