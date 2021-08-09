The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its account holders to link their PAN-Aadhaar card by September 30. The Bank has further said that if they fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI said in a tweet.

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/QiMk66fLM2 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 6, 2021

The tweet has further stated that the linking of PAN with the Aadhaar is mandatory. If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, then PAN will be rendered inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2021.

As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN, and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the income tax authorities.

Any failure to do so will make the PAN inoperative till the date that the Aadhaar number is intimated or linked. The due date to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended till 30 September.

