Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >SBI account holders need to do this by September-end to avail banking service

SBI account holders need to do this by September-end to avail banking service

Premium
SBI has informed its account holders to link their PAN-Aadhaar card by September 30.
1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Livemint

Country's top lender State Bank of Indi has said that if SBI account holders fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its account holders to link their PAN-Aadhaar card by September 30. The Bank has further said that if they fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its account holders to link their PAN-Aadhaar card by September 30. The Bank has further said that if they fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI said in a tweet.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI said in a tweet.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The tweet has further stated that the linking of PAN with the Aadhaar is mandatory. If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, then PAN will be rendered inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2021.

As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN, and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the income tax authorities.

Any failure to do so will make the PAN inoperative till the date that the Aadhaar number is intimated or linked. The due date to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended till 30 September.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Listed realtors are raising prices but don’t confuse th ...

Premium

India needs to track and publish data on breakthrough infections

Premium

A new entrant to the club is India's highest-paid IT executive

Premium

Novavax’s troubles in the West cast a shadow on anticip ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!