The SBI said it has been advised to accept KYC updated requests through mail or post without the physical presence of the customer in the branch in view of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to permit acceptance of documents for KYC updation through mail or post in the wake of difficulties faced by customers due to local lockdown induced by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
In a communication to the chief general manager of all its 17 local head offices dated April 30, the SBI said it has been advised to accept KYC updated requests through mail or post without the physical presence of the customer in the branch in view of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.
The instruction should be applicable with immediate effect, it added.
The bank has also been doing customer awareness campaigns on digital banking amid pandemic, and local level engagements of distributing hand sanitisers, masks, PPE kits, donation of ambulances, etc are being undertaken.