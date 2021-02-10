SBI achieves 5 lakh trillion mark in home loan segment

Maintaining its leadership in the home loan segment intact, the State Bank of India (SBI) has reached another landmark by crossing the ₹5 trillion (5 Lakh crore) mark in its home loan segment. The bank has set its sight on achieving a home loan AUM of ₹7 trillion by FY 2024.

The Real Estate and Housing Business unit (REHBU) of SBI has grown 5 times in the last 10 years with an AUM of ₹89,000 crore in 2011 to ₹5 trillion in 2021. Despite a massive setback to the real estate sector triggered by pandemic-induced lockdown, the REHBU vertical registered unparalleled growth in the home loan business.

SBI witnessed spectacular growth in Home loans in December 2020 with the highest sourcing, sanctions, disbursements, and growth that the bank had ever registered. The Bank has also launched a new facility for new home loan customers who can get all information on home loans by giving a missed call on 7208933140.

“It is a momentous achievement for State Bank of India. This extraordinary feat is a testament to customers’ continuous trust in the bank. We feel that combining technology with personalized service is the key to the current scenario. The bank is also working on various digital initiatives to improve the efficiencies in home loan delivery including a unique integrated platform Retail Loan Management System (RLMS) which will provide an end-to-end digital solution. We are also happy to express that SBI has become the market leader in home loans by adopting a focused approach and acknowledging it as a national priority. We have always treated home loans as a growth driver for the nation and not just as mere transactions. We, at SBI, will continue focusing on enhancing customer delight that will in-turn enable the bank to scale newer heights." SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said.

SBI is making a continuous effort to make affordable housing conveniently accessible to customers with dreams of owning their desired home. The bank offers home loan customized to suit the requirement of individuals with home loans such as Regular Home Loan, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defence personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for a loan of the higher amount and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.

SBI is also the only bank designated by MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Development) as the Central Nodal Agency (CNA) for processing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) subsidy. To support Govt’s flagship program of ‘Housing for all by 2022’, SBI has been continuously extending home loans under PMAY and has sanctioned 1,94,582 home loans as of December 2020.

With interest starting as low as 6.80% per annum, SBI commands a market share of 34% in the home loan segment. On average, the bank onboards around 1000 home loan customers per day that signifies SBI’s commitment towards affordable housing. SBI has also completely waived the processing fee till March 2021 for customers availing home loans in SBI approved projects.

