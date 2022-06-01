SBI aims to accelerate digital agenda, says chairman Khara

Lender seeks to expand scope and reach of its Yono app while using advanced analytics, says Khara
The bank will explore mutually beneficial partnerships with fintechs and shadow lenders
MUMBAI :India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will undertake an exercise to transform the bank by accelerating its digital agenda, including expanding the scope and reach of the Yono app and using advanced analytics, chairman Dinesh Khara told shareholders in the lender’s 2021-22 annual report.
“Your bank will thus continue to accelerate its digital agenda both in front and back offices. In business operations, your bank will leverage advanced analytics for deeper insights on internal data and its best possible usage," said Khara.
The bank will explore mutually beneficial partnerships with fintechs and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to increase the penetration and reach of the lender. As of March, SBI had 22,266 branches, more than 68,000 business correspondents and more than 65,000 automated teller machines (ATMs), including 12,872 automated deposit and withdrawal machines.
Mint reported in March that SBI plans a separate digital entity and will revamp its current mobile application, rechristening it ‘Only Yono‘, as part of its decision to be future-ready. SBI aims to implement the revamp in 12-18 months, including migrating existing Yono customers to Only Yono.
The annual report pointed out that as on 31 March, Yono has seen 111.74 million downloads, opened 26,000 digital savings bank accounts per day and has 48.35 million registered users. During the year, SBI said it opened 9.9 million savings bank accounts.
“The future of banking is in the realm of technology," said Khara.
The bank is comfortably placed in terms of growth capital in the current year, Khara said. The bank, he said, will explore lending to promising sectors such as those identified under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and to renewables, as well as electric mobility to diversify the portfolio.
SBI’s capital adequacy ratio at the end of March stood at 13.83%, an improvement of 9 basis points (bps) over the previous year.
“Despite economic headwinds, your bank has adapted well to the challenges posed by the operating environment. I am more than hopeful that the performance achieved in FY22 will show further improvement in FY23," said the SBI chairman.
SBI remains a frontrunner in international banking among Indian banks, with a presence at 227 locations in 30 countries, Khara said. During FY22, SBI continued rationalizing its overseas operations, including closing its overseas subsidiary SBI Botswana Ltd and merging the Ilford branch of SBI UK Ltd with its East Ham branch.
“A panoramic view of the bank’s financial performance over the last few years, shows discernible improvement in all parameters. Thus, despite the challenges posed by the operating environment, your bank today has better loss-absorbing capability," he said.
On the whole, FY22 has been a much better year compared to FY21 and with the pace of economic activity picking up, the momentum is expected to continue, Khara said.
The opening up of the economy has reduced the need for a fresh stimulus package and the current momentum appears sustainable, Khara said.Thus, for the bank, it is imperative that the business keeps adapting to the new operating environment, he said.
“The time is, therefore, opportune to undertake the much-needed transformation of the bank with an eye on emerging trends in banking, especially in India," Khara said.
In business operations, the bank will leverage advanced analytics for deeper insights on internal data and its best possible usage, he said.
The bank’s risk management practices have delivered better results, especially in containing the slippages, Khara noted. Consumer Price Index inflation remains a worry though the average projected by the Reserve Bank of India is below 6% in FY2023, he said.
The risks could emanate from a further hardening of global prices of crude and other commodities because of geopolitical tensions, longer supply chain disruptions, a larger pass-through of input cost pressures and volatility in the global financial markets induced by an affirmative normalisation of monetary policy by the advanced economies, said the SBI chairman.