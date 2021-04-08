SBI and NPCI launch UPI awareness campaign for YONO users

Since its inception in 2017, YONO has observed 34 lakh UPI registrations with over 62.5 lakh transactions worth more than ₹2,520 crore at current daily average of nearly 27,000 transactions (in last 30 days). Through this campaign both NPCI and SBI will put in efforts to on-board more customers into YONO platform and educate them about UPI’s benefits so that there are more and more UPI users in the ecosystem.