SBI announces higher interest rate on these deposits, fees waiver on these loans3 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 12:23 PM IST
SBI, the country's top lender, has also announced a special offer for taxpayers also
State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with concessional interest rates, waiver of processing charges on loans and higher deposit rates on specific tenures to commemorate the Independence day of India. The country's top lender has also announced a special offer for taxpayers also.
“We are glad to announce multiple offerings for all our retail customers ahead of the festive season. We believe that these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations. It is our constant endeavour at SBI to offer the best financing solutions to all our valued customers and help them fulfil their needs and requirements," C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said.
SBI Home Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee
State Bank of India is offering a zero processing fee home loan. “This Independence Day, swipe right on your dream home with SBI Home Loan," the country's largest lender tweeted.
SBI Car Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee
SBI Gold Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee
SBI Personal & Pension Loan Processing Fee
SBI Platinum Deposits Interest Rate
State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced platinum deposits to mark India’s 75th year of Independence. SBI customers can get additional interest up to 0.15 per cent on Term Deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors. SBI offer is valid up to September 14, 2021.
“It's time to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence with Platinum Deposits. Exclusive benefits for Term Deposits and Special Term Deposits with SBI. Offer valid up to 14th Sept 2021," SBI tweeted.
Income Tax Return
“SBI marks India’s 75th Independence Day with a special offer for you. File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for FREE!" State Bank of India tweeted.
