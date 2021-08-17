Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >SBI announces higher interest rate on these deposits, fees waiver on these loans

SBI announces higher interest rate on these deposits, fees waiver on these loans

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a zero processing fee home loan.
3 min read . 12:23 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

SBI, the country's top lender, has also announced a special offer for taxpayers also

State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with concessional interest rates, waiver of processing charges on loans and higher deposit rates on specific tenures to commemorate the Independence day of India. The country's top lender has also announced a special offer for taxpayers also.

 “We are glad to announce multiple offerings for all our retail customers ahead of the festive season. We believe that these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations. It is our constant endeavour at SBI to offer the best financing solutions to all our valued customers and help them fulfil their needs and requirements," C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said.

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee

State Bank of India is offering a zero processing fee home loan. “This Independence Day, swipe right on your dream home with SBI Home Loan," the country's largest lender tweeted.

  • SBI customers can avail themselves of the Zero Processing fee.
  • Women customers can avail of5 BPS interest concessions for women.
  • State Bank customers can also get a 5 BPS interest concession if they apply via SBI YONO.

SBI Car Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee

  • The Bank has announced a 100% waiver on processing fees for its Car loan customers across all channels.
  • The customers can further enjoy the facility of up to 90% on-road financing for their car loans.
  • SBI is offering a special interest concession of 25 bps for customers applying for a Car loan via YONO.
  • The users of YONO SBI planning to bring home a new car can avail of the loan at an interest rate of as low as 7.5% per annum.

SBI Gold Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee

  • For its Gold loan customers, the Bank is offering a reduction of 75bps in the interest rates.
  • Customers can now avail of Gold loans from across all channels of the bank at 7.5% per annum.
  • The bank has further waived off the processing fee for all the customers applying for a gold loan via YONO.

SBI Personal & Pension Loan Processing Fee

  • For its Personal & Pension loan customers, the Bank has announced a 100% waiver in processing fees across all channels.
  • The Bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to covid warriors i.e., ‘frontline healthcare workers’ applying for Personal loans.

SBI Platinum Deposits Interest Rate

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced platinum deposits to mark India’s 75th year of Independence. SBI customers can get additional interest up to 0.15 per cent on Term Deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors. SBI offer is valid up to September 14, 2021.

“It's time to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence with Platinum Deposits. Exclusive benefits for Term Deposits and Special Term Deposits with SBI. Offer valid up to 14th Sept 2021," SBI tweeted.

Income Tax Return

“SBI marks India’s 75th Independence Day with a special offer for you. File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for FREE!" State Bank of India tweeted.

 

