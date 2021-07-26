SBI announces reshuffle at HR and tech departments

Ravindra Pandey, who was serving as DMD-Strategy and Chief Digital Officer, has now taken charge as DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, the bank said, Pandey is leading the entire IT Ecosystem of the Bank including the running of SBI’s Core Banking System, Digital Channels as well as 400+ applications. He is working towards future proofing SBI by implementing emerging technologies like AI, ML, Analytics, Robotics, Blockchain etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}