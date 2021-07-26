Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >SBI announces reshuffle at HR and tech departments

SBI announces reshuffle at HR and tech departments

2 min read . 04:30 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurabh Sharma

  • Om Prakash Mishra, who was elevated to the post of Deputy Managing Director in May, is now designated as DMD (HR) and Corporate Development Officer

The State Bank of India on Monday announced key reshuffling in the Human Resource (HR) and technology departments. Om Prakash Mishra, who was elevated to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in May, is now designated as DMD (HR) and Corporate Development Officer (CDO). He has taken over from Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, who is now holding the portfolio of DMD (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer.

Ravindra Pandey, who was serving as DMD-Strategy and Chief Digital Officer, has now taken charge as DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, the bank said, Pandey is leading the entire IT Ecosystem of the Bank including the running of SBI’s Core Banking System, Digital Channels as well as 400+ applications. He is working towards future proofing SBI by implementing emerging technologies like AI, ML, Analytics, Robotics, Blockchain etc.

"Pandey has gathered a rich banking experience of over three and a half decades in Digital Transformation, Digital Banking, Payment Solutions, Retail, Corporate and International Banking. He has also had international experience of heading SBI’s Paris (France) operations as CEO," a statement issued by the bank said.

Rana Ashutosh, who has been with the bank for nearly three decades, has handled important assignments in Retail Banking, Credit, HR and International Banking. He has served the bank as CGM at SBI Chandigarh Circle as well. He was also heading operations of the bank in Germany as CEO of Frankfurt Branch.

Prior to becoming the DMD, Om Prakash Mishra has held the position of Chief General Manager (CGM) of SBI Hyderabad Circle. He has served the bank at various positions in different geographical locations, including inter alia Regional Manager at Regional Business Office, Muzaffarpur, Deputy General Manager (DGM) (B&O), at Bilaspur and Lucknow along with Network General Manager in Guwahati and Delhi Circles.

