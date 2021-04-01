Several customers of the State Bank of India faced issues with online transactions on Thursday. The users took to social media platform Twitter to report issues with logging into bank's netbanking portal and the mobile application SBI YONO app. Many had problems with transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

India's biggest lender had earlier said that it would be undertaking maintenance activities in the second half on Thursday. The customers may face issues with online services during this period, the bank said. "Dear Customer, kindly be informed that we are undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on 1st April 2021 to provide a better digital banking experience. During this period, Internet banking , Yono lite, Yono and UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter.

However, several users complained about transaction failures during the first half of Thursday.

This is not the first time that the customers of the bank have faced service outage. In December last year, SBI’s digital banking platform ‘YONO’ witnessed a technical glitch. The users took to social media platforms to complain about not being able to open the app/login.

On 30 March, HDFC Bank faced glitches while using its digital banking platform. "Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you," HDFC Bank said in a tweet.

RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years. The bank has been penalised for two major outages, one in November 2018 and the other in December 2019.

