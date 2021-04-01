SBI app, netbanking, UPI services down due to maintenance activities

India's biggest lender had earlier said that it would be undertaking maintenance activities in the second half on Thursday. The customers may face issues with online services during this period, the bank said. "Dear Customer, kindly be informed that we are undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on 1st April 2021 to provide a better digital banking experience. During this period, Internet banking , Yono lite, Yono and UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter.

