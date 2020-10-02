SBI appoints former EY partner Attra as CFO

MUMBAI: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra, former partner at EY India, as its chief financial officer, an outcome of its recent lateral hiring exercise.

“Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the 'Sebi (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Schedule lll Part A(A)(7), we advise that Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra has been appointed as chief Financial officer," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has been pushing for lateral hiring and former chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya has been vocal about its benefits. Lateral hiring is the process of recruiting an expert for a specific role from another organization. Last year, while announcing the merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said banks will also recruit a chief risk officer at market-linked compensation to attract talent.

In June, SBI had invited applications for the post of a chief financial officer and offered remuneration of anywhere between ₹7.5 million and ₹10 million, substantially higher than even what its chairman earns. That is because employees hired laterally are typically remunerated at prevailing market rates, higher than that of public sector banks.

“Minimum 15 years’ post qualification work experience (as on 1 April 2020) in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/ large corporates/ PSUs/ FIs/ financial services organizations, of which 10 years should be in bank or financial institutions (of which five years should be at senior management level)," PTI had reported quoting the advertisement.

The CFO post at SBI fell vacant after Prashant Kumar was appointed as the chief executive of private sector lender Yes Bank in March with a mandate to turn it around. Following that, Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, a deputy managing director at SBI was given the additional role as CFO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via