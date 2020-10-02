SBI appoints former EY partner Attra as CFO

The bank has been pushing for lateral hiring and former chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya has been vocal about its benefits. Lateral hiring is the process of recruiting an expert for a specific role from another organization. Last year, while announcing the merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said banks will also recruit a chief risk officer at market-linked compensation to attract talent.