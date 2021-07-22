The last date to apply for the State Bank of India (SBI) Apprentice Recruitment 2021 is approaching. SBI has notified vacancies for 6100 candidates. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in . The last date to fill out the application form for 6,100 posts is July 26.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of August. The training will be held for a period of one year.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. The minimum age limit should be 20 years and the maximum age limit should be 28 years of age as of October 31, 2020. Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Selection Process

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. The online examination will be held in the month of August 2021 (Tentatively).

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay ₹300/- as application fees if belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ST/PWD category candidates will not have to pay anything for the post.

