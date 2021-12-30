The Government of India on Thursday in an official Press release notified that Electoral Bonds could be sold at all authorised branches of State Bank of India (SBI).

Electoral Bonds allow donors to pay political parties with banks as an intermediary. These bonds can only be issued by the State Bank of India.

The Centre in the official statement said that Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.

The announcement comes ahead of several crucial Assembly elections set to be held early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Gujarat.

The State Bank of India has been has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 authorized branches.

The list of branches that has been authorised to sell electoral bonds has been listed below.

The statement further states that only the political parties that are registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds.

These political parties can encash these electoral bonds only through a Bank account with SBI.

These electoral bonds will be valid for fifteen days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period.

The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

