SBI first bank to achieve this milestone, home loan AUM crosses ₹6 trillion2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 09:48 AM IST
- SBI, for the first time, has launched a series of unique offerings across the home loan segment
India's largest home loan provider, the State Bank of India (SBI) continues to lead the Home Loan segment and has surpassed ₹6 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM). To celebrate this milestone and welcome the festivities, SBI has launched the Festive Bonanza for its home loan buyers. the bank had crossed ₹5 trillion mark in January 2021.