SBI first bank to achieve this milestone, home loan AUM crosses 6 trillion

Commenting on the milestone Dinesh Khara, Chairman, said, “SBI being the leader in home finance, takes ownership to enable the housing dream of every Indian. We are extremely grateful to our customers comprising more than 28+ lakh families, who have trusted us and chosen us, to be their partner in the home-ownership journey. A series of process and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the ₹6 trillion mark. We are committed to being partners in Nation Building and are striving to realize the dream of our Prime Minister towards - Housing for All."