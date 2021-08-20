SBI big gift for locals and tourists in Srinagar: A floating ATM on Houseboat

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened an ATM on a Houseboat at Dal Lake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals and tourists. The floating ATM was inaugurated by the SBI Chairman Dinesh Khare on 16 August. Besides, fulfilling a long-standing need of the area, the floating ATM will also add to the charm of Srinagar.

"SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar, the country's top lender said in a tweet.

SBI had launched the first floating ATM in Kerala in 2004. This floating ATM of SBI was installed in Jhankar yacht owned by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). This ferry operates between Ernakulam and Vaypeyan region. SBI's first floating ATM was commissioned by the then Deputy Managing Director of Mumbai Corporate Center Ashok K. Launched by Kinney.

SBI is continuously expanding the services for its customers, so as to enhance the convenience and convenience of the customers.

SBI is continuously expanding the services for its customers, so as to enhance the convenience and convenience of the customers.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. SBI has the largest network of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATM / CDM in India with 71,705 BC outlets.

