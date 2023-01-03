SBI board approves raising 10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds

SBI board approves raising ₹10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds1 min read . 02:20 PM IST
- On Tuesday, shares of SBI were trading 0.22% higher at ₹613.55 apiece on the NSE
Country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday said that its board has considered raising funds through issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to ₹10,000 crore during financial year 2023.
Country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday said that its board has considered raising funds through issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to ₹10,000 crore during financial year 2023.
The meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India was scheduled to be held today.
The meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India was scheduled to be held today.
“The Executive Committee of the Central Board to be held on Tuesday, 03rd January, 2023 to consider raising of Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of ₹10,000 crore," the state-owned bank said in a regulatory filing.
“The Executive Committee of the Central Board to be held on Tuesday, 03rd January, 2023 to consider raising of Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of ₹10,000 crore," the state-owned bank said in a regulatory filing.
“Raising Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crores through a public issue or private placement, during FY23," SBI said.
“Raising Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crores through a public issue or private placement, during FY23," SBI said.
In December last year, SBI had raised ₹10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issue.
In December last year, SBI had raised ₹10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issue.
Earlier on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that SBI, along with private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, continue to be Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or institutions which are 'too big to fail'.
Earlier on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that SBI, along with private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, continue to be Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or institutions which are 'too big to fail'.
SIBs are perceived as banks that are 'too big to fail (TBTF)'. This perception of TBTF creates an expectation of government support for these lenders in times of distress. Due to this, these banks enjoy certain advantages in the funding markets.
SIBs are perceived as banks that are 'too big to fail (TBTF)'. This perception of TBTF creates an expectation of government support for these lenders in times of distress. Due to this, these banks enjoy certain advantages in the funding markets.
The RBI had announced SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016. Based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2017, HDFC Bank was also classified as a D-SIB.
The RBI had announced SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016. Based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2017, HDFC Bank was also classified as a D-SIB.
The current update is based on data collected from banks as on 31 March, 2022.
The current update is based on data collected from banks as on 31 March, 2022.
On Tuesday, shares of SBI were trading 0.22% higher at ₹613.55 apiece on the NSE.
On Tuesday, shares of SBI were trading 0.22% higher at ₹613.55 apiece on the NSE.