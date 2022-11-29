SBI board meeting today, to consider raising 10K cr via infrastructure bonds

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we inform that a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29th November, 2022 to consider inter alia, the following: To seek approval for raising of Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of ₹10,000 crores (including a green shoe option of ₹5,000 crores) through a public issue or private placement, during FY23," the bank had informed in a regulatory filing on 24 November.