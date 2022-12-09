SBI board to consider raising capital via Tier I bonds1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 07:39 PM IST
Earlier this week, SBI announced that its personal banking advances, excluding high value home loans, have crossed the ₹5 lakh crore-mark
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said its board will meet on December 14 to consider raising additional tier 1 capital by issuing debt in rupees or other convertible currency raising capital through Tier I bonds.