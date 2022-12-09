State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said its board will meet on December 14 to consider raising additional tier 1 capital by issuing debt in rupees or other convertible currency raising capital through Tier I bonds.

“To seek approval for raising of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in INR and / or any other convertible currency through a public offer or private placement to Indian and / or overseas investors up to 31st March, 2024," said SBI in its regulatory filing.

The fundraise would help the bank grow its loan book.

Earlier this week, SBI announced that its personal banking advances, excluding high value home loans, have crossed the ₹5 lakh crore-mark.

The country's largest lender took a year to book the last ₹1 lakh crore of advances, as against over 15 months for the previous ₹1 lakh crore and over 30 months for the ₹1 lakh crore before that.

Credit growth for the industry was around 17 per cent year-on-year as on November 18, central bank data showed. SBI reported a 20 per cent jump in loans in the second quarter.

State Bank of India has raised ₹10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.51 per cent. The tenor for the bond is set at 10 years. It is the largest single infra bond sale by any domestic lender.

State Bank of India Q2 profit jumps 74% YoY to ₹13,265 crore on decline in loan loss provisions. Its operating profit for Q2FY23 at ₹21,120 crore increased 16.82% YoY and net interest income rose by 12.83% YoY to ₹35,183 crore with loan book growing 20% and deposits rising 10% in the same period.

After announcing the September quarter results, SBI said it expects credit growth of 14%-16% for the current financial year as it steps up efforts to attract deposits.

Earlier in July, the board had approved raising up to ₹11,000 crore through Basel-III compliant debt instruments.