SBI Caps sees senior-level exits amid internal restructuring
Summary
- These exits are due to a lower-than-anticipated level of performance by the company, especially in the project advisory business. Among those exiting is Rajan Gupta, executive vice-president and group head of project advisory and structured finance group.
Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI)’s investment banking and project advisory arm, SBI Capital Markets (SBI Caps), is in the midst of a restructuring exercise, leading to exits of at least three senior executives, said three people aware of the development.
