SBI Card and Paytm to launch contactless Paytm SBI credit card. Check features

Talking about the association with Paytm, Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “The credit card industry in India remains largely underpenetrated. Also, given the current scenario where social distancing is a way of life and cashless payments are a safer alternative, there has been a renewed impetus to digital payments from all corners. Our strategic partnership with Paytm is intended towards making credit cards more accessible to all. Through this partnership, we will also be able to leverage Paytm`s extensive reach to bring new age, digitally evolved consumers across India, a safe, convenient, and rewarding payment solution, combined with the benefits of a credit card. Further, in an innovative move, we will be underwriting customers basis their transaction history on Paytm, thereby bringing the Paytm SBI Card seamlessly to a huge customer base."