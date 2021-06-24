SBI Card has joined hands with lifestyle retail chain Fabindia by launching contactless co-branded credit cards to cater to the premium segment customers.

The new co-branded contactless credit card combines the best in class rewards points on retail spends with the value back on varied spending categories, thus addressing overall spending needs of premium cardholders, SBI Card said in a release.

Highlights of Fabindia SBI Card SELECT and Fabindia SBI Card

Fabindia SBI Card SELECT

Welcome Benefit: Fabindia gift vouchers worth INR 1500.

Direct access to Fabfamily loyalty programme Platinum Tier, which was provided to customers only after qualifying the annual spending of INR 75,000. Fabfamily loyalty programme offers many benefits, like, Shopping by appointment, Preview to Sales & launch of new collection, among others.

Milestone Benefit: Gift vouchers worth INR 1250 on achieving quarterly spends of 02 lakhs.

Airport Lounge Access: 04 Complementary Domestic Lounge (one per quarter) & Priority Pass

Membership.

Fuel surcharge waiver available at a cap of INR 100 per month.

Annual fee reversal on annual spends of INR 200,000.

Reward Points:

o 10 Reward Points on every ₹100 spent in-store at Fabindia

o 03 Reward Points on every ₹100 spent on dining, movies and entertainment

o 02 Reward Points on every Rs100 spent on international spends

o 02 Reward Points on every ₹200 spent on other spends

Fabindia SBI Card

Welcome Benefit: Fabindia gift vouchers worth INR 500.

Direct access to Fabfamily loyalty programme Gold Tier, which was provided to customers only

after qualifying the annual spending of INR 30,000.

Milestone Benefit: Gift vouchers worth ₹750 on achieving quarterly spends of 01 lakhs.

Fuel surcharge waiver available at a cap of Rs100 per month.

Annual fee reversal on annual spends of Rs100,000.

Reward Points:

o 05 Reward Points on every Rs100 spent in-store at Fabindia

o 02 Reward Points on every Rs100 spent on dining, movies and entertainment

o 01 Reward Points on every Rs100 spent on international spends

o 01 Reward Points on every Rs100 spent on other spends

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SBI Card, said, “It has always been our endeavor at SBI Card to bring best in-class products, services and an unmatched experience to our customers. We are delighted to have Fabindia as our partners to bring yet another powerful and unique value proposition to our

affluent and premium consumer segment. Introduction of the new Fabindia SBI Card further bolsters our premium portfolio, reinforces our commitment to enable our customers to embrace digital payments and contribute to the country’s digital economy."

Mr. Viney Singh, Managing Director, Fabindia said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Fabindia SBI Card, and our association with SBI Card, one of the most trusted names in India.

The past year has been marked by fundamental shifts in the way we live and interact, amply underlined by the changing patterns evident in our spending, evolving priorities and growing reliance on technology. The solutions and incentives that Fabindia and SBI Card together bring to our customers are designed to contribute significant value and result in customer delight."

