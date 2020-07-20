SBI Card Q1 profit rises 14% on higher interest income

MUMBAI : SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of ₹393 crore in the June quarter, up 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) owing to higher interest income and lower tax outgo.

While the company's interest income rose 35% y-o-y to ₹1,412 crore in Q1 FY21, its tax outgo declined 28% to ₹135 crore in the same period.

SBI Card reported a 37% y-o-y decline in spends to ₹19,085 crore in the April-June quarter of FY21, while new accounts added in the period under review dropped to 288,000 from 797,000 in Q1FY20 and 851,000 in the last quarter of the previous fiscal. Its total cards in force stood at 10.6 million as on 30 June 2020.

Its daily average spends improved to 76.5% of pre-coronavirus level for June 2020 and new accounts acquisition improved from 80,000 in May 2020 to 181,000 in June 2020.

The company’s asset quality improved in the June quarter, down 133 basis points (bps) to 1.35% as compared to the same period last year. Its provision coverage ratio at 68.25%, was lower than 72% as of 30 June 2019. Its accounts under moratorium also declined to 150,000 in June 2020 as against 1.25 million in May.

Its total balance sheet size as of 30 June 2020 was ₹24,260 crore as against ₹25,303 crore in Q4 FY20 and gross advances stood at ₹23,330 crore in the June quarter, an increase of 9.9 % y-o-y.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has approved raising of up to ₹1,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches over a period of time.

