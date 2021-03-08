SBI Cards to raise up to 2,000 crore through issuance of debt securities

On 23 February, the board of SBI Cards and Payment Services said it had raised ₹550 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. "... we hereby inform that Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 5,500 Fixed Rate, Unsecured, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable, Senior. Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") of the face value of Rs. 1.000,000 each, at par, under Series 23 aggregating to Rs. 550 crores on private placement basis," SBI Cards said in the regulatory filing.

