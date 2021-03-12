SBI Cards to raise 2,000 crore through NCDs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday said its board of directors approved to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible ebentures. The funds will be raised in one or more tranches over a period of time, it said.

The bonds bear coupon rate of 5.9% per annum, SBI Cards said.

The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE, the company said. The tenure of the debt instruments is three years with the date of maturity as 23 February, 2024.