SBI Cards to raise 2,000 crore through NCDs

SBI Cards to raise ₹2,000 crore through NCDs1 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- The funds will be raised in one or more tranches over a period of time, SBI Cards said
- The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE, the company said
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday said its board of directors approved to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible ebentures. The funds will be raised in one or more tranches over a period of time, it said.
"... we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to ₹2,000 crore in one or more tranches over a period of time," SBI Cards said in the regulatory filing.
The bonds bear coupon rate of 5.9% per annum, SBI Cards said.
The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE, the company said. The tenure of the debt instruments is three years with the date of maturity as 23 February, 2024.
