New SBI chairman Setty has his task cut out
Summary
- State Bank of India's loan expansion has outpaced deposit growth, while asset quality is showing some signs of strain. Chairman designate Setty will need to navigate these challenges while maintaining the bank's profitability.
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty is poised to take over as chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), inheriting a banking giant with a strong balance sheet. Even then, an industry-wide deposit slowdown, which has caught the attention of regulators, and rising loan delinquencies present a complex scenario for the incoming leader.