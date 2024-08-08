New SBI chairman Setty has his task cut out

Others anticipate a smooth leadership transition. Jefferies analysts suggest the bank may focus on expanding its small business segment, which has the potential for better risk-adjusted returns on assets. They also foresee efforts to reduce the high cost-to-income ratio and potentially raise capital to bolster its capital buffers. "…and potentially consummate a capital raise as the bank may like to improve capital buffers for rainy days even as its CET 1 CAR (common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio) at 10.3% has surplus over the requirement," Jefferies said in a note to clients on 6 August.