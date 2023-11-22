SBI chairman, Dinesh Khara says bank's unsecured lending to moderate after RBI tightening
SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara expects a moderation in the bank's unsecured lending portfolio following the tightening of norms by the Reserve Bank of India. Interest rates on such loans will also go up as the cost of funds increases
After Reserve Bank of India's move to mandate higher risk weights on consumer loan segment, the State Bank of India will see “moderation" in its unsecured lending portfolio, said SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Wednesday.
