SBI chairman, Dinesh Khara says bank's unsecured lending to moderate after RBI tightening


SBI chairman, Dinesh Khara says bank's unsecured lending to moderate after RBI tightening

 Livemint

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara expects a moderation in the bank's unsecured lending portfolio following the tightening of norms by the Reserve Bank of India. Interest rates on such loans will also go up as the cost of funds increases

State Bank of India MD and CEO Dinesh K Khara said that SBI's unsecured lending is likely to see moderation after RBI's tighteningPremium
State Bank of India MD and CEO Dinesh K Khara said that SBI's unsecured lending is likely to see moderation after RBI's tightening

After Reserve Bank of India's move to mandate higher risk weights on consumer loan segment, the State Bank of India will see “moderation" in its unsecured lending portfolio, said SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Wednesday.

He also said that the impact of higher risk weights will have a 0.02-0.03 per cent impact on its net interest margins in the December quarter. However, a better picture is likely to emerge in the next quarter, said Dinesh Khara.

"Whatever we were doing, we will continue to do, but there will be a moderation," Khara told reporters on the sidelines of a FIBAC event here, when asked about the RBI's tightening of norms.

Earlier this month, the national banks regulator had asked lenders to be cautious and increase risk weights on unsecured lending for banks as well as non-banks.

The RBI has asked lenders to allocate more funds against each risky loan. The move will ensure better cushioning of these unsecured loans with higher buffers to help in case of any stress. On the other hand, the announcement will result in personal loans and credit card borrowings getting costlier.

Due to the increasing cost of funding, the interest rates on such loans will also go up, pointed out Khara. He also said that the move will lead to an increase in capital cost that will be borne by the bank because of new RBI norms.

He later stressed on already “robust" norms at SBI and said that there will not be any change from a diligence perspective. He noted that SBI's gross non-performing assets from unsecured loans portfolio stands at 0.70 per cent.

Earlier in November, Khara had said that the bank is not concerned with its unsecured loan portfolio because of the strong performance of the portfolio.

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 08:10 PM IST
