Khara, 59, joined SBI as Probationary Officer in 1984. He was appointed managing director of SBI on August 10, 2016 for a period of three years which was later extended by two years after review of his performance. The senior-most managing director looks over global markets and subsidiaries for SBI. Prior to being appointed as managing director of the country's largest lender SBI, Khara was the chief executive of SBI Funds Management Pvt Limited (SBIMF).