State Bank of India's (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Friday said that all the requisite approvals for setting up of National Bad Assets Company have been received. As many as 15 accounts will be transferred to NARCL in this financial year, he added while addressing a virtual press conference.

A total of 38 accounts worth 830 billion rupees have been identified to be transferred to the National Bad Bank. Further, all assets being transferred are fully provided for and there will be no impact on provisioning for banks, Khara said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her last Budget speech announced the creation of National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) or bad bank to resolve large cases of stress.

The Union Cabinet had also cleared a proposal to provide ₹30,600 crore government guarantee for security receipts issued by the NARCL, as part of resolution of bad loans. The government also set up the India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), an asset management company (AMC) that will work in tandem with the NARCL to clean up bad loans.

NARCL has been set up by banks to aggregate and consolidate stressed assets for their subsequent resolution. Public sector banks (PSBs) will maintain about 51% ownership in NARCL.

A bad bank is a corporate entity that alienates illiquid and risky assets held by banks and financial institutions or a group of banks. It is created to help banks clean their balance sheets by transferring their bad loans so that the banks can focus on their core business of taking deposits and lending money.

