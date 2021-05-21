Lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) have entered the last leg of selling the non-performing asset (NPA) account MSP Metallics Ltd to CFM Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) in an all-cash deal valued at ₹470 crore, according to three bankers aware of the matter.

The offer made by CFM ARC is higher than the reserve price of ₹350 crore. A consortium of 10 banks led by SBI had called for bids from different ARCs in April. CFM has bought the asset on behalf of an Odisha-based miner who wants to set up a captive steel plant, according to the bankers mentioned above.

“It’s interesting that CFM ARC agreed to pay a higher price for the asset while other ARCs had bid closer to the reserve price. It’s likely that the ARC has tied up with an investor to bid for the asset," said a banker with a rival ARC.

The Odisha-based MSP Metallics has a total debt of ₹1,500 crore, of which 37.2% stake is held by SBI. The other lenders that are part of the consortium are Indian Bank ( ₹284.82 crore), Punjab National Bank ( ₹229.83 crore), UCO Bank ( ₹176.53 crore), Indian Overseas Bank ( ₹73.56 crore), Canara Bank ( ₹62.66 crore), Central Bank of India ( ₹41.91 crore), Union Bank of India ( ₹38.06 crore), Bank of Baroda ( ₹28.02 crore), and Bank of India ( ₹2.84 crore).

“There were many bidders and we thought it’s necessary to put in an aggressive bid. MSP has good assets in Odisha," said a person aware of the matter.

CFM ARC is promoted by Mumbai-based Chartered Finance Management. The company got its ARC licence in August 2016. CFM ARC’s chief executive officer (CEO) is former SBI general manager Dinesh Pandey and the chairman of its board is former Canara Bank managing director A.C. Mahajan.

Despite a challenging year, banks and non-banks have sold some stressed assets to ARCs.

SBI sold 25 accounts worth ₹2,230 crore to ARCs during the year and has lined up NPAs worth ₹1,700 crore to be sold in the first quarter, the management said in its fourth quarter earning press conference.

“NPAs are likely to increase after the moratorium is lifted. The second wave will also create more NPAs. From the ARC perspective there would be more opportunities to pick up assets," said Sanjay Tibrewala, CEO, Phoenix ARC Pvt. Ltd.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.