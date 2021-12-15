SBI collected 346 crore since FY18 in additional services fee

However, the RBI has advised the bank that they are free to evolve requirements including pricing structure for additional value-added services beyond the stipulated basic minimum services on the reasonable and transparent basis in a non-discriminatory manner, Karad said. The customer can avail to such services on an optional basis. In response to a separate question of similar nature Karad said: "As informed by SBI, they have charged ₹224.8 crore during the period from 2019-20 to 2020-21 for providing additional services demanded by the customers beyond the minimum allowed free services at BC/CSP."