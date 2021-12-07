Mumbai: The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has contributed ₹10 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in its efforts to support the armed forces of the country.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated on 7 December, SBI said it has reinforced its constant support to the armed forces by contributing toward children's education. As a part of the bank’s philanthropic responsibilities, SBI will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kendriya Sainik Board to support and educate the children of war veterans, ex-servicemen, and war widows.

Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI, said, “At SBI, we are strongly committed to an inclusive growth, building communities and aligning with the national priorities. Our contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, is a humble gesture to support the welfare of the armed forces. We express our gratitude to soldiers who valiantly safeguard our nation and protect its citizens despite facing enormous hardships."

Khara said that the bank’s efforts will help make a difference in the lives of the war veterans and their families. SBI has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting national causes and will continue to do so, he said.

Last year too, SBI had contributed ₹10 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund towards education of girl children of Armed Forces Veterans.

