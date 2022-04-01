This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Last month, some SBI users were getting erroneous notifications on their phones on the bank's YONO app
SBI has said that it is planning a separate digital entity and will revamp its current mobile application
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its customers will face disturbance in banking services for a couple of hours on Friday. As per the bank's official notification, SBI's YONO bank services, internet banking, UPI, and Yono Lite will be affected from 1 PM to 4:30 PM on Friday, April 1.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its customers will face disturbance in banking services for a couple of hours on Friday. As per the bank's official notification, SBI's YONO bank services, internet banking, UPI, and Yono Lite will be affected from 1 PM to 4:30 PM on Friday, April 1.
The disruption in the services will be due to the annual closing activities, the bank said.
The disruption in the services will be due to the annual closing activities, the bank said.
Last month, some SBI users were getting erroneous notifications on their phones on the bank's YONO app. A Twitter user wrote, “the Yono SBI app is spamming me with loan messages. Kindly look into this. And it's not even my name. Something is wrong here."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After receiving many complaints regarding the glitch, SBI issued a statement, “Due to technical issues, some of the users are receiving wrong notification messages in Yono Lite application. We are working to fix the issue at the earliest."
SBI has said that it is planning a separate digital entity and will revamp its current mobile application, rechristening it ‘Only Yono', as part of its decision to be future-ready. SBI is looking to implement the revamp in 12-18 months, including migrating existing Yono customers to Only Yono
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!