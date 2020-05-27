SBI cuts retail deposit rates by 40 basis points

Analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, in a note on 22 May, said the continued monetary easing would drive reduction in lending yields and banks have been sharply cutting retail and bulk deposit rates over the last few months. "Large banks have reduced term deposit rates by up to 150 bps to offset margin pressure. Overall, we believe that large banks with a strong liability franchise would be able to tackle the margin pressure as compared to their mid-sized peers," the note said.