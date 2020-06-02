SBI cuts savings deposit rates by 5 bps to 2.7%

On 27 May, SBI had lowered its fixed deposits rates by up to 40 bps. It was the bank’s second deposit rate cut in May, with the last one on 12 May. Retail depositors now earn an interest of 5.1% on their 1-2-year term deposits of below ₹2 crore, down from 5.5% earlier. After RBI lowered its repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) on 22 May, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said the bank will convene a meeting of its asset liability committee (ALCO), the panel that deliberates on interest rate changes.