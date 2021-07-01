The State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated ₹62 crore to PM CARES Fund on its foundation day of the bank to support the fight against Covid-19. "Around 2.50 lakh employees of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have donated a sum of Rs.62.62 crore to the PM CARES Fund on the occasion of 66th Foundation Day of SBI," the bank said in a satement. This is the second time that State Bank Employees have contributed to the PM CARES Fund.

“It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that our employees have continued to offer banking services to our customers throughout the pandemic, putting service before self, in the true sense of the term. In addition, they have voluntarily come forward to contribute to the PM CARES Fund at a time when the Government is strengthening the healthcare system to tackle the pandemic," said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said.

He added that as a responsible Corporate Citizen, SBI remains committed to support the Government in all its endeavours to address the challenges arising out of the pandemic.

Early last year, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against COVID-19 and also made significant contributions in the form of supply of masks, sanitisers among others to the needy.

