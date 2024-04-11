‘Denied information involving taxpayers' money…’: RTI activist Lokesh Batra as SBI refuses to reveal Electoral Bond data
The SBI refused to disclose under the Right to Information Act the details of the electoral bonds it furnished before the Election Commission. The state-run lender said the information is personal and is held in a fiduciary capacity.
The State Bank of India (SBI) refused to disclose under the Right to Information (RTI) Act the details of the electoral bonds it furnished before the Election Commission (EC), news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
