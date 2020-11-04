SBI expected to post 22% jump in Q2 net profit

Analysts at Emkay Research believe SBI should report higher profits, but the new management needs to accelerate the provisioning buffer even it means sacrificing near-term profits. According to Emkay, SBI’s net interest income (NII) will be around ₹27,100 crore in the September quarter of FY21, an increase of 10.2% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. The public sector lender is also expected to post an operating profit of ₹16,170 crore in Q2, down 11.1%, y-o-y.