SBI expects burden of increased salaries, pensions to reach ₹26,000 crore by March
SBI's net profit fell 35% in the December quarter due to increased salaries and pensions, with the burden set to reach ₹26,000 crore by March. The bank reported a net income of ₹9,164 crore during October-December 2023, compared to ₹14,205 crore in the same period the previous year
State Bank of India, which saw a sharp 35 per cent fall in its December quarter net profit due to a one-time expenditure towards increased salaries and pensions, said the burden will jump to around ₹26,000 crore by March this year.
