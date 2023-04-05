SBI extends special term deposit scheme Wecare Senior Citizens FD till June 30

SBI Wecare FD scheme is especially for senior citizens only and the scheme comes with a tenor of 5 years to 10 years. In accordance with the plan, senior citizens receive an additional 50 basis points (bps) of premium over and above the existing 50 bps of premium available for them. Hence, senior citizens will get a total benefit of 1% higher than the standard rates under the SBI Wecare FD scheme. On domestic term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 5 years to 10 years, SBI is offering an interest rate of 6.50% for the general public, however senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.50% for a limited time period till June 30, 2023, under the SBI Wecare FD scheme.